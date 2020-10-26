I Asia taps Trip Affiliates Network

SINGAPORE 26 October 2020: Trip Affiliates Network and I Asia Group launched a regional digital partnership at the weekend that combines I Asia’s DMC operational services with Trip Affiliates Network’s software delivery and digital solution services network.

I Asia Group (Thailand) general manager, Nick Critelli said: “In a post- Covid era, we will need a comprehensive system, with advanced operations and payment services, to broaden our B2B distribution as well as better support for online travel agency partners.”

With their head office in Bangkok, I Asia Group invests in various tourism businesses across Southeast Asia, providing high-quality tours, packages, attraction tickets and day trips to incredible destinations in the region.

Headquartered in Singapore, Trip Affiliates Network brings together I Asia and other leading travel operators and OTAs to work together in an open B2B ecosystem.

Network members gain hotel/supplier connectivity, multi-product booking engines, digital payment options and a broad range of solutions designed to streamline booking management and land operations.

“We are delighted to welcome I Asia to the Trip Affiliates Network as a key anchor for Thailand,” Trip Affiliates Network managing partner Josef Foo added.

Together with TA Network members, this partnership will identify opportunities to work together on joint marketing campaigns across the member regions that will drive tourism traffic as the Asia Pacific prepares for the gradual return of international visitors.”

