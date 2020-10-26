Two princesses move to P&O

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2020: Princess Cruises, confirmed at the weekend the official transfer of Golden Princess and the accelerated transition of Star Princess to P&O Cruises Australia.

Previously announced in 2018, the two vessels will now debut as Pacific Adventure (Golden Princess), and Pacific Encounter (Star Princess) anticipated to sail in 2021.

Star Princess in Juneau, Alaska.

“Golden Princess and Star Princess have sailed all over the world, creating lifelong memories for the millions of guests who sailed upon these beloved cruise ships,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz, “We know their wonderful legacy will continue under sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, which has become so well-known for delivering unforgettable cruise holidays for Aussies and Kiwis to some of the most idyllic destinations in the South Pacific.”

Golden Princess first joined the fleet in May 2001 with her sister ship Star Princess setting sail the following year in January 2002. Both Golden Princess and Star Princess played an instrumental role in the evolution of Princess.

The ships offered guests plenty of opportunities to customize their vacation experience through an unstructured approach called Personal Choice Cruising. One of the key elements of this program was Princess innovative Personal Choice Dining, which was the only dining program in the industry at the time to give passengers the freedom to dine where, when and with whom they wish.

Passengers could choose between Anytime Dining, where they could dine in one of the main dining rooms when and with whom they want, and Traditional Dining with an assigned dining time, tablemates and wait staff. Both ships were also amongst the first to feature the line’s popular Lotus Spa and Fitness Centres.

In addition, all guests enjoyed the special privacy afforded by the ships’ more than 710 balcony staterooms, a Princess trademark. Throughout the years, both ships were modernized with signature features Princess is known for, including Movies Under the Stars, The Sanctuary adults-only retreat, the Piazza, and speciality restaurants Sabatini’s and Crown Grill.

Guests with bookings will be notified, and along with their travel advisors, and will receive information on how to book another Princess Cruise when operations resume. Guests who prefer a refund will be accommodated.

For details of 2021 sailing see www.princess.com