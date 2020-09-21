SNAP deals on AirAsia Philippines

MANILA, 21 September 2020: To boost domestic tourism in the Philippines, AirAsia has partnered with local hotels to launch SNAP – the new way to travel.

SNAP is a new flight + hotel combo platform on airasia.com which offers convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices introduced in the Philippines at the weekend.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said: “This initiative has opened up opportunities to work with partner hotels, as we start to recover from the effects of the pandemic which have devastated the travel and tourism industry. We look forward to forming more partnerships with more hotels in the future.”

AirAsia is offering an introductory SNAP promotion of up to 50% off on flights when you book a flight plus hotel via SNAP. The promotional fare is available on airasia.com from 21 to 27 September 2020, for travel from 21 September 2020 to 25 March 2021.