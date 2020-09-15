Sarawak Adventure Challenge Is back

KUCHING, 15 September 2020: The 4th edition of Sarawak Adventure Challenge continues as a one-day multi-sport adventure race 10 October showcasing some of the best rainforests, rivers, trails and this year, one of the most beautiful caves in Western Borneo.

The challenge will be hosted at Silabur Cave, Lobang Batu, Serian, about 88 km from Kuching. This year’s theme is ‘The Jade Cave’, once again combining the excitement and demands of XC MTB and trail running with a spectacular cave. The race will start and finish at SMK Lobang Batu, which also highlights the breathtaking scenery of the Tebakang area.

In response to requests for a more varied format, the SAC 2020 has expanded to include 14 race categories, including new categories for Sprint Duathlon, Sprint MTB and Veteran categories. Due to time constraints, there was no early bird pricing. The last registrations were received 13 September. For more information about the event and how to register, visit https://sarawaktourism.com/event/sarawak-adventure-challenge/