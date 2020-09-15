SOTC and Thomas Cook promote domestic travel

MUMBAI, 15 September 2020: Two of India’s top tour operators, SOTC and Thomas Cook India launched a campaign to encourage India’s Hidden Gems this month to encourage Indians who previously travelled overseas to explore locales and experiences across India

The companies in a joint statement said: “Pent-up travel demand due to the lockdown has resulted in a new-found interest in Destination India.”









They noted that travel consumers are moving away from crowds/traditional tourist spots while seeking to discover India’s untold stories and traveller secrets.

To tap into this demand for non-standard/unique journeys, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced India’s Hidden Gems.

Starting at an attractive price of INR11 500.00*, the holidays include accommodation for two nights/three days at four to five-star hotels or delightful boutique properties, breakfast and different dining experience, sightseeing, private transport and travel insurance.

The Hidden Gems packages feature destinations such as Khajuraho, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Munnar, Jawai Sagar, Manali, Coorg, Kollam, Thekkady, Pachmarhi, Kabini, Bandhavgarh, Lalsot and Goa.

Safe and healthy experiences

An array of exciting traveller secrets have been woven into each journey, including a jeep safari amidst the lush plantations of Kolukkumalai, Munnar – the highest tea estate in the Western Ghats, a royal four-course dining experience set against an evening bonfire at the luxurious Amritara Pali Jawai Sagar, picturesque coffee and spice plantation tours in Coorg aboard a specially designed jeep, an exclusive, private, night drive and stargazing experience at Pachmarhi, a bush-dining experience in Bandhavgarh, a vintage car drive around Udaipur’s picturesque lake, mangrove walks in the Sundarbans biosphere or bungee jumping in Rishikesh.

SOTC Travel president and country head, leisure Daniel Desouza said: “As health and safety is a key concern, all our holidays come with ‘Assured’ a comprehensive safe travel programme in partnership with Apollo Clinics. To further assist our customers, we have launched India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service to the public – offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country-specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures.”