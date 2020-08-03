Vietnam battles the second wave

HANOI, 3 August 2020: Vietnam’s National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control confirmed 28 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s patient tally to 586 as of 1 August.

The latest patients include 19 cases linked to the Danang General Hospital and two imported cases, according to the Vietnam Government Portal news report.

Photo: https://asiapowerwatch.com

The two imported cases were passengers onboard the flight VJ2432 from Indonesia to Can Tho on 29 July. They are now undergoing treatment at the Tuberculosis and Lung Disease Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

Other cases are linked to a the Covid-19 outbreak at hospitals in Danang and local community infection cases in Hai Chau, Lien Chieu, Cam Le and Hoa Vang districts.

The nation has now reported three deaths related to Covid-19 over the past two days.

Up until the Danang City outbreak, Vietnam had not reported a single death linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. The relatively small number of infections had made the country the target for proposed travel bubbles or travel corridors with neighbouring countries that would have omitted the need to quarantine for 14 days.

(Source: VGP)