Scoot to fly to Tianjin

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2020: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines Group, will resume flights from its home-base Singapore to Tianjin in China 19 August.

Initially, the airline will offer a single weekly flight on Wednesday using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Scoot confirmed the services in its advance timetable information covering the period 19 August to 21 October 2020.

The flight will depart Singapore at 0130 and arrive in Tianjin at 0730. The return flight will depart Tianjin at 0920 and arrive in Changi Airport Singapore at 1520.

During August the airline confirmed flights to other cities in China including Guangzhou (five flights), Nanjing (4 flights) and Hong Kong (13 flights).

Tianjin is a major port city in northeastern China. Its colourful trading history is reflected in them European-style houses, municipal buildings and churches in Wudadao (Five Great Avenues). In contrast, downtown Tianjin is wall-to-wall skyscrapers, the most notable being the iconic 415m-tall Tianjin Radio and TV Tower.