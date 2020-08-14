Cebu Pacific returns to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 14 August 2020: Cebu Pacific gradually rebuilds its international flight network with the restart of flights between Manila and key Asian destinations during August.

It follows the introduction of a once-a-week flight from Manila to Seoul (Incheon) and a twice-weekly flight between Manila and Dubai.

CEB began flights to Singapore from Manila 10 August and intends to operate the following flights to and from Singapore until 30 August 2020.

Route Flight No. Frequency Effective Period ​​Manila – Singapore ​5J 807 Mon / Wed / Sun 10 to 16 August 2020 Singapore – Manila ​5J 808 ​Mon / Tues / Thurs 11 to 17 August 2020 ​​Manila – Singapore 5J 807 ​Thurs / Sat 20 to 29 August 2020 Singapore – Manila ​5J 808 ​Fri / Sun 21 to 30 August 2020

*Flights schedule updated 11 August 2020

“We are taking a conservative approach to rebuilding our international network. While demand remains soft, there is latent demand for travel, particularly from stranded individuals and those who are eager to come home to visit their families,” said Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog.

Travel regulations issued by the governments of Singapore and the Philippines include a requirement to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 screening or test, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Additionally, in line with directives from the Philippine government, all Cebu Pacific passengers will be required to wear face shields during the entire flight, effective 15 August. The requirement is in addition to the mandatory use of face masks required for the entire journey airport to airport.

“We have taken extra precautions and assure travellers that preventive measures are in place so we can start rebuilding the trust and confidence in air travel,” Iyog added.

CEB has intensified preventive measures across its operations, in accordance with global safety standards. Travellers can expect layers of biosecurity measures that begin at the point of checking-in for a flight online. Contactless flight procedures are implemented using scanners and physical distancing, to minimise physical contact of passengers among each other and with personnel.

CEB claims it has also adjusted its booking policies providing increased flexibility and added peace of mind for passengers. The options include unlimited rebooking and extension of the Travel Fund validity for up to two years. For passengers with cancelled flights, or those who want to alter travel plans voluntarily, they may manage their bookings through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.