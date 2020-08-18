EVA still flying to Bangkok

TAIPEI, 18 August 2020: EVA Air advance schedule for September indicates it will resume more services in Asia and even plans some flights to Bangkok.

According to advance timetable information provided by Airlineroute EVA Air’s updated schedule runs from 1 September to 24 October.

The following flights are scheduled for Bangkok:

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok three weekly 777-300ER;

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Amsterdam 787-10 operates every two weeks;

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Vienna 787-10 operates on 18 and 19 September and again on 16 and 17 October from Asia.

Thailand’s skies are closed to commercial international flights, and there are no indicators from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand that the restriction will be lifted in September. The flights will serve repatriation passengers — foreigners leaving Thailand and Thais returning home.

Around 15,000 Thais should return home from now until the end of October on repatriation flights. From April to early August 66,329 Thais returned home.

Various travel restrictions continue to impact on the airline’s passenger traffic rights around the region, making it difficult to firm advance schedules. Airlineroute lists the following flight update for routes in Asia from its home base at Taipei Taoyuan to the following cities effective September.