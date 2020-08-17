Bali hotelier moves to Phuket

BANGKOK, 17 August 2020: Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has announced the appointment of Daryn Hudson as its general manager.

The 600-room hotel is due to open this October at Phuket’s popular Patong bay on the west coast of the island resort. Hudson moved to Southeast Asia to take up senior roles at Marriott hotels in Manila and Bangkok in 2013.

Most recently, he was the general manager of The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity. With its large room count and impressive facilities, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort will bring something new to the island’s hospitality landscape,” said Hudson.