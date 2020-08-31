Duty-free home delivery

KUALA LUMPUR, 31 August 2020: AirAsia has launched AirAsia Shop to strengthen its position as a digital lifestyle platform.

The e-tail platform enables customers to purchase authentic duty-free products which will be conveniently delivered to their doorstep within the next working day with the support of AirAsia’s logistics arm, Teleport.

AirAsia Shop carries top brands from around the world, ranging from beauty, fragrance, liquor, gadgets, health and wellness, travel accessories as well as AirAsia merchandise.

To celebrate the launch, through to 6 September 2020, AirAsia Shop is offering a 40% discount and gift-with-purchase promotion for selected Korean skincare products from a range of popular brands including Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, Laneige and many more, as well as free home delivery for purchases above RM100 within the Klang Valley region.

On top of that, a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for selected AHC and Elizabeth Arden skincare products are also available starting from now until 6 September 2020. Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive monthly promotions such as Deals of the Month with discounts up to 72% on selected products. Visit airasia.com/shop for all the introductory promotions.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “During the height of MCO (lockdown) in April, we launched the Save Our Shops (SOS) campaign, to help struggling local SMEs gain access to the e-commerce world. Today, we are proud to transform this business unit to AirAsia Shop… offer a wide range of genuine quality brands at great value prices. In addition to inflight pre-book or airport pick up, we have introduced home delivery service and 24/7 accessibility even when shoppers are not travelling, with a plan to expand it to cross-border delivery soon.”

For an even more rewarding shopping experience, shoppers can earn 1 BIG Point for every MYR2 spent on AirAsia Shop or choose to redeem any products on AirAsia Shop using their existing BIG points. Besides shopping online with home delivery service, shoppers who are travelling can also opt to have their items delivered onboard an AirAsia flight or at the boarding gate, or choose self-pickup at the airport.