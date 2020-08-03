AirAsia X rethinks 2021 flight plans

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 August 2020: AirAsia X closed reservations for all flights in global distribution systems through to 31 October 2021, but says it is only a temporary measure as it awaits clarity on travel bans and restrictions across Asia.

Airlineroute’s timetable and background information on advance bookings indicated flights on AirAsia X are “unavailable” or “sold out” until 31 October 2021.

As of 1 August 20, AirAsia X’s “D7-coded flight numbers are only available for reservations on Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan route, on 13 August 2020 on and 29 August 2020.”

According to Airlineroute the Air Asia X flight using an A330 will depart 0730 from Kuala Lumpur and arrive in Taipei at 1220. The return flight will depart Taipei at 1330 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1815.

The airline advised that the closure of reservations was temporary and would reopen in the next few weeks, pending on market condition and further development on travel restrictions.

The airline previously intended to resume scheduled operation on 1 August 20209 on Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan route.

(Source: Airlineroute)