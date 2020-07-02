TTC deal on private coach tours

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2020: TTC Group’s Trafalgar and sister brand Costsaver offers groups of 12 or more private trip departures in Europe with discounts on the published surcharges.

Available itineraries run from Europe’s Autumn 2020 through to Spring 2021. The deal offers peace of mind for family and friend groups who prefer to travel as a private group or a ‘bubble’.

A dedicated on-road team trained in enhanced social distancing and hygiene protocols provides rigorous hygiene standards for the luxury coach tours.

Trafalgar is a guided holiday specialist and Costsaver for those looking to tailor their trip their way in each place visited.

“We know people want to travel but are apprehensive, and this new initiative is about extending our offering by allowing groups to travel as a private group if they wish,” said Trafalgar and Costsaver CEO Gavin Tollman.

Private group surcharges reduce depending on the size of the group, using prices quoted in brochures.

Surcharge savings

From 12 to 15 guests – 30%

From 16 to 19 guests – 20%

From 20 to 25 guests – 10%

For 26 guests or more, the price is as brochure/advertised, no additional surcharge.

About The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation (TTC) is a family-owned international group of 42 travel and hospitality brands that span 70 countries.