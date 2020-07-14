THAI delays startup

BANGKOK, 14 July 2020: Expectations that Thai International may resume flights in August are fading fast after the airline extended its suspension until 1 September at the earliest.
It had earlier intimated that scheduled services could resume 1 August, but that became unlikely as the airline awaits a crucial decision in the Bankruptcy Court later this month on its financial restructuring plan.
Confirming comments from reliable sources in the airline, it is now targeting a relaunch 1 September.
The planned startups filed by the reservations system as of this week will still be conditional on travel restrictions and whether Thailand and the listed destinations continue to ease Covid-19 measures.
Flight restart first week of September.
Auckland three weekly 787-9
Beijing Capital two weekly 777-300ER
Brisbane three weekly 777-200ER
Brussels three weekly A350-900XWB
Copenhagen daily 777-300ER
Delhi daily 777-300
Denpasar three weekly A330-300
Dhaka five weekly A330-300
Frankfurt daily A380
Guangzhou two weekly A330-300
Hanoi daily A330-300
Ho Chi Minh City daily A330-300
Hong Kong daily A330-300
Islamabad four weekly A330-300
Jakarta three weekly A330-300
Karachi four weekly A330-300
Kuala Lumpur five weekly A330-300
Lahore four weekly A330-300
London Heathrow daily 777-300ER
Manila four weekly 777-300
Melbourne five weekly A350-900XWB
Munich five weekly 777-300ER
Nagoya three weekly A350-900XWB
Osaka Kansai three weekly 777-200ER
Paris CDG three weekly 777-300ER
Perth three weekly A330-300
Phnom Penh daily A330-300
Seoul Incheon six weekly A330-300
Shanghai Pu Dong two weekly 777-300ER
Singapore four weekly A330-300
Sydney five weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan daily 777-200ER
Tokyo Haneda four weekly A330-300
Tokyo Narita four weekly A330-300
Vientiane daily A330-300
Yangon daily A330-300
Zurich four weekly 777-300ER
(Source: Airlineroute)