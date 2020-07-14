THAI delays startup

BANGKOK, 14 July 2020: Expectations that Thai International may resume flights in August are fading fast after the airline extended its suspension until 1 September at the earliest.

It had earlier intimated that scheduled services could resume 1 August, but that became unlikely as the airline awaits a crucial decision in the Bankruptcy Court later this month on its financial restructuring plan.

Confirming comments from reliable sources in the airline, it is now targeting a relaunch 1 September.

The planned startups filed by the reservations system as of this week will still be conditional on travel restrictions and whether Thailand and the listed destinations continue to ease Covid-19 measures.

Flight restart first week of September.

Auckland three weekly 787-9

Beijing Capital two weekly 777-300ER

Brisbane three weekly 777-200ER

Brussels three weekly A350-900XWB

Copenhagen daily 777-300ER

Delhi daily 777-300

Denpasar three weekly A330-300

Dhaka five weekly A330-300

Frankfurt daily A380

Guangzhou two weekly A330-300

Hanoi daily A330-300

Ho Chi Minh City daily A330-300

Hong Kong daily A330-300

Islamabad four weekly A330-300

Jakarta three weekly A330-300

Karachi four weekly A330-300

Kuala Lumpur five weekly A330-300

Lahore four weekly A330-300

London Heathrow daily 777-300ER

Manila four weekly 777-300

Melbourne five weekly A350-900XWB

Munich five weekly 777-300ER

Nagoya three weekly A350-900XWB

Osaka Kansai three weekly 777-200ER

Paris CDG three weekly 777-300ER

Perth three weekly A330-300

Phnom Penh daily A330-300

Seoul Incheon six weekly A330-300

Shanghai Pu Dong two weekly 777-300ER

Singapore four weekly A330-300

Sydney five weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan daily 777-200ER

Tokyo Haneda four weekly A330-300

Tokyo Narita four weekly A330-300

Vientiane daily A330-300

Yangon daily A330-300

Zurich four weekly 777-300ER

(Source: Airlineroute)