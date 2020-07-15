Emirates flies Thais home

BANGKOK, 15 July 2020: Emirates will operate a repatriation flight to Bangkok from Sydney on 19 July to assist Thai nationals in addition to foreigners who have residency in Thailand who are stranded in Australia and need to return to their families.

Flight EK2510 is scheduled to depart Sydney at 0920 and arrive in Bangkok at 1545 local time. Only Thai citizens and foreigners who residence and work permits issued in Thailand will be accepted on the flight and passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights.

Flights can be booked through Emirates’ sales offices in Australia and Bangkok as well as through contact centres at the following numbers:

Thailand: +6627873387

Australia: +611300303777

Health and Safety First

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

More information can be found here: www.emirates.com/yoursafety. Emirates has also modified its services onboard these flights in line with requirements from the authorities. Visit www.emirates.com/wherewefly for more information on the products and services on board each flight. Emirates continues to offer customers a wide range of travel options. The airline's network will encompass 58 cities by mid-August covering destinations across six continents.