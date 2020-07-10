China’s UK hotel firm sets foot in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 10 July 2020 – The UK’s Kew Green Hotels, owned by HK CTS Metropark Hotels Co Ltd, China’s largest travel corporation, is expanding in Southeast Asia through a joint venture with Bangkok-based Siamese Asset.

The new entity, Siamese and Kew Green Management Company Thailand has seven properties in the pipeline in Bangkok; four due to open in 2021 under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand umbrella, and three more are under development.

Kew Gardens Hotels, which has 55 hotels in its portfolio, mainly in the UK with one property in Wanchai, Hong Kong, will also open what it calls a “commercial hub” in Bangkok to support expansion in Southeast Asia.

In the Thai capital, four properties will kickstart the Siamese and Kew Green Management Company Thailand portfolio under Wyndham and Ramada flags. They are the 120-room Wyndham Queen Convention Centre; the 120-room Wyndham Garden Sukhumvit 42; the 100-room Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sukhumvit 48 and the 85-room Ramada by Wyndham Sukhumvit 87. Three other properties in Bangkok are also in the pipeline.

Kew Green Hotels chief executive officer, Chris Dexter said: “We are delighted to be expanding into Southeast Asia and form Siamese and Kew Green Management Company Thailand, a joint venture, in partnership with Siamese Asset, one of Thailand’s most prominent property developers.”

Siamese and Kew Green Management Company Thailand president, James Kim remarked: “We are thrilled to form this new joint venture company with Siamese Asset, the winner of Thailand’s Best Developer in the 2019 Thailand Property Awards.”

Founded 2001 in the UK, Kew Green Hotels was acquired by HK CTS Metropark Hotels Co Ltd, China’s largest travel corporation in 2015. The China National Travel Service Group Corporation (CTS Group) is China’s largest and oldest state-owned enterprise under the direction of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, with travel business at its core.

Kew Green became its first overseas hotel platform initially to expand the business in the UK and Europe, but it has also been assisting CTS with the rollout of Kew Green China.