SITA beefs up Covid-19 response

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2020: SITA, a global IT provider to the air transport industry, has made several changes to its executive management team responsible for SITA’s product portfolios.

It named David Lavorel and Sebastien Fabre to refocus SITA’s portfolio to support a post-Covid-19 recovery.

These appointments come at a crucial juncture as the air transport industry begins the difficult task of restarting operations after a lengthy shutdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

David Lavorel, previously CEO of SITA for aircraft, has been appointed to head SITA airports and borders portfolio. A key focus in 2020 will be to support SITA’s airline and airport customers to implement smart solutions to accommodate new passenger processes required to ensure the health and safety of travellers and employees.

He will replace Matthys Serfontein, who will be retiring from SITA after 13 years.

Sébastien Fabre previously VP airline & airports portfolio, will replace Lavorel to head the aircraft portfolio. As airlines globally begin to resume flights, they will increasingly turn to SITA to deliver new operational efficiencies such as faster turnarounds while extracting the full benefit of modern connected aircraft.

SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard said: “Ensuring strong leadership of our key business areas is especially important as we look to support the industry as it begins to return to the skies. After more than a decade proving themselves highly capable of driving innovation while ensuring continued customer satisfaction, Sébastien and David are perfectly placed to steer the business through the new challenges and deliver solutions that help support the industry’s recovery.”

The new appointments came into effect on 1 June.