Singaporeans ready for 18 June unlock

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2020: Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce confirmed that easing the lockdown to level Phase Two will come into effect 18 June at 2359 hours.

The announcement said the shift to Phase Two was possible because the community infection rates have generally remained stable, cases in migrant worker dormitories have declined, and there are no new large clusters emerging.

Phase two continues to limit close contact amongst individuals while maintaining hygiene and safety management principles. Safe distancing principles will apply for all activities that are allowed to resume.

Phase Two rules

Ensure safe distancing of at least one metre at all times.

If safe distancing is not feasible, the one-metre requirement can be enforced between groups, if group sizes do not exceed five people.

There should be no mixing between groups. This applies to small-group social gatherings and households, who may receive up to five visitors at any one time.

Activities that can resume

Retail businesses may re-open.

Dine-in at food and beverage outlets (live music, television and video screenings are not allowed).

Personal health and wellness activities.

Tuition and other private enrichment classes (although singing or voice training classes will not resume).

Sports, parks and other public facilities. These include playgrounds, beaches, swimming complexes, sports halls, gyms and fitness studios, function rooms, and similar facilities in private condominiums and clubs.

Larger public venues, with high human traffic, such as malls and large standalone retail outlets must restrict capacity and prevent crowds or long queues from building up.

Activities that cannot resume

Some activities, where many people come into close contact for long periods of time, will take more time to resume. This is to ensure large clusters do not form.

These include:

Religious services and congregations;

Large cultural venues such as libraries and museums;

Large-scale events and venues, such as conferences, exhibitions, concerts and trade fairs.