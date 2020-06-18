Sarawak reopens nature reserves

KUCHING, 18 June 2020: Sarawak Forestry Corporation has reopened four nature reserves based on the safety evaluation and decision of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)

The committee has also announced that more nature reserves will reopen later this week.

The four selected nature reserves are Sama Jaya Nature Reserve (Kuching), Bukit Lima Nature Reserve (Sibu), Piasau Nature Reserve (Miri) and Bukit Sembiling Nature Reserve (Limbang).

During this time, visitors must comply with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that SFC has put in place to ensure safety and to comply with health measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Activities such as ecotourism tours, picnic, children playground recreational activities and physical fitness area, group physical exercise, religious or social functions, trekking outside authorised tracks, as well as disturbing, touching and feeding wildlife are not permitted.

Children below 12 are not allowed to enter the reserves and contact details of each visitor must be recorded. Priority will be given to those who book a trip in advance. The SOP pointed out it will restrict visitors just 100 per day at each of the four reserves, but entrance could be reduced further at the discretion of the respective wardens.

SFC has also designated separate trails for jogging and walking, while facilities such as café and the park shop will remain closed. Opening hours for senior citizens are from 0700 to 1000, and other adults from 1400 to 1800. The reserves will be closed daily from 1000 to 1400.

For more inquiries, contact the respective nature reserve offices; Sama Jaya Nature Reserve (+6082-365194 or +6011-25181901), Bukit Lima Nature Reserve (+6082-228108 or +6019-4685402), Piasau Nature Reserve (+6085-644487 or +6016-8898590) and Bukit Sembiling Nature Reserve (+6085- 215121 or +6013-8121930).

