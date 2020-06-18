CLIA offers Cruise Champion training

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2020: Cruise Lines International Association is offering open access to its new online training course Cruise Champion, making it available to travel agents and other industry supporters from outside CLIA’s membership.

The course has been designed to provide a deeper insight into the workings of the global cruise industry, helping to combat misperceptions and raise awareness of the strict regulations that govern cruising operations worldwide.

CLIA managing director Australasia & Asia Joel Katz said the course addressed many of the common myths that affect cruising, helping travel agents to respond to issues that clients raise.

“By sharing more knowledge about cruise line practices and the strict regulations that govern our industry, we can build a bigger network of voices who advocate for cruising globally,” Mr Katz said. “Allowing open access to this course will raise awareness while also giving non- members a taste of the education options available through CLIA membership.”

Some of the topics Cruise Champion covers include Regulations, Safety, Health, Security, Environmental Protection and Corporate Social Responsibility.

To find out how this course can help you inform others and advocate for our industry, join CLIA in a live webinar on 24 June 2020.

Details of the webinar can be found on http://www.cliaasia.org or sign up via this link: CLIA Webinar.

Cruise Champion has been introduced within CLIA Australasia/Asia’s new Members Hub online learning platform, launched earlier this month to provide an improved and streamlined education service for travel agent members.

While other CLIA education options will remain exclusive to members, Cruise Champion can be accessed without charge by creating an account via this link: Cruise Champion.

CLIA travel agent members can access Cruise Champion and other courses via the new CLIA Member Hub at www.cruising.org.au.