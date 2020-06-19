Scoot returns to Indonesia

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2020: Scoot plans to resume flights to destinations in Indonesia as early as July from its home base in Changi Airport, Singapore.

The two airlines Scoot and Silk Air owned by the Singapore Airlines group announced the return of services to Indonesia earlier this week with flights identified in a provisional timetable from July to October.

A Singapore – Manado service is due for launch 1 July with four weekly flights. By 1 September the airline will fly from Singapore to Yogyakarta offering five flights weekly. It will follow with a resumption of flights 11 September with a three-weekly service from Singapore to Balikpapan. Finally, it will resume services from Singapore to Semarang 23 September with two flights weekly.

Due to the impact of Covid-19 and the changes in travel restrictions, launch dates and flight details remains subject to change.

Philippine Airlines has pencilled changes to planned international services in a provisional timetable that will extend to 31 July 2020. From its Manila base, it will serve the following international destinations in Asia.

A service to Ho Chi Minh City starts on 20 June with a once-weekly flight using an A321.

Hong Kong is operational from today, 19 June, with a once-weekly flight using an A321 (twice weekly from 5 July.)

Flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia started 13 June with a once-weekly service to each destination.

A Nagoya twice-weekly flight will start 25 June using an A321 (three weekly from 5 July).

An Osaka Kansai three weekly service will start 22 June using an A321 (three weekly from 05 July).

A Singapore service started today, 19 June, with three weekly services using an A321.

A once a week service to Taipei Taoyuan commenced 19 June using an A321 (twice weekly from 1 July).

Meanwhile, Royal Brunei announced earlier this week timetable information for July and August 2020. Flight details from Bandar Seri Begawan are as follows:

Hong Kong twice weekly;

Kuala Lumpur twice weekly;

Manila once weekly;

Melbourne twice weekly;

Singapore twice weekly.

(Source: Airlineroute)