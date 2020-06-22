Emirates resumes Singapore services

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2020: Emirates confirmed at the weekend the resumption of flights on 17 June for passengers travelling from Singapore to Dubai.

Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passenger services, travellers from Singapore can now connect to any destination on Emirates’ current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER photographed on August 17, 2015 from Wolfe Air Aviation’s Lear 25B.

The services for passengers between Dubai and Singapore commenced on 17 June – a day that also marks Emirates’ 30th anniversary of operations in Singapore. This service will be offered three times per week in June, on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. In Singapore, customers can book flights on EK353 to Dubai on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and onwards to destinations that Emirates currently operates to.

Ten additional cities have also been added to Emirates’ scheduled flights: Colombo (from 20 June), Sialkot (24 June), Istanbul (from 25 June); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from 1 July); and Barcelona and Washington DC (all from 15 July).

In addition, Emirates will add flights to Singapore and the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Customers can find more information about Emirates’ flights and current services at www.emirates.com/wherewefly. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/flying-you-home/