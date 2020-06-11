Anantara deal at Desaru

DESARU, Malaysia 11 June 2020: Anantara Hotels Resorts & Spas’ first hotel in Malaysia, will reopen 1 July 2020 at its beachfront site on the Desaru coast.

To mark the reopening, the resort will offer a rate of MYR2,998 per night for bookings made from 15 June to the end of September for stays from 1 July 2020 to the end of March 2021.





The offer on accommodation in villas and residences comes with complimentary daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, complimentary lunches for two and one-time minibar item.

In addition, the rate for the reopening package in the premium room plus categories starts at MYR741 per night with similar perks.

The 180-unit resort comprises of 90 en-suite deluxe rooms in low-rise traditional Malay buildings that overlook the gardens, lagoon, and ocean. There are also 13 stand-alone one, and two-bedroom pool villas are located around a lagoon.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts will have a dedicated ‘Guest Guardian’, responsible for internal audits based on a series of rigid brand guidelines. Enhanced hygiene measures such as the use of electrostatic spray technology are implemented at every property to ensure guests’ health and safety throughout their stay.