Anantara deal at Desaru

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

DESARU, Malaysia 11 June 2020: Anantara Hotels Resorts & Spas’ first hotel in Malaysia, will reopen 1 July 2020 at its beachfront site on the Desaru coast.

To mark the reopening, the resort will offer a rate of MYR2,998 per night for bookings made from 15 June to the end of September for stays from 1 July 2020 to the end of March 2021.

The offer on accommodation in villas and residences comes with complimentary daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, complimentary lunches for two and one-time minibar item.

 In addition, the rate for the reopening package in the premium room plus categories starts at MYR741 per night with similar perks.

The 180-unit resort comprises of 90 en-suite deluxe rooms in low-rise traditional Malay buildings that overlook the gardens, lagoon, and ocean. There are also 13 stand-alone one, and two-bedroom pool villas are located around a lagoon.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts will have a dedicated ‘Guest Guardian’, responsible for internal audits based on a series of rigid brand guidelines. Enhanced hygiene measures such as the use of electrostatic spray technology are implemented at every property to ensure guests’ health and safety throughout their stay.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here