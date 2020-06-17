AirAsia clarifies Philippines flight details

MANILA, 17 June 2020: AirAsia’s is resuming more commercial flights to restore its domestic network in the Philippines.

The resumption of services begins with key domestic routes and will gradually increase to include international destinations over the next few months.

Updated routes are based on new developments following coordination based on business talks with local government units on the schedule to resume services.

Select flights are open for booking via the airasia.com website and the airline’s mobile app. Guests may use their credit accounts to redeem these flights. Additional routes and flight schedules will be on the AirAsia website and mobile app, subject to approval from the authorities.

As AirAsia gradually resumes services, guests are informed that operations for domestic flights will be temporarily moved to Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from its previous location at Terminal 4. The temporary suspension of Terminal 4 operations is until further notice by airport authorities.

AirAsia said it would comply with regulations issued by local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.