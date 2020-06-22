Etihad resumes Athens flights

ABU DHABI, UAE, 22 June 2020: Effective 24 June, Etihad Airways will recommence flights from Abu Dhabi to Athens, Greece. The twice-weekly schedule will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays using a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The flights will connect guests travelling to and from Athens with key destinations in Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Destinations connecting to Athens include Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Seoul, Karachi and Lahore.

The addition of Athens increases the total number of international flights being flown by Etihad throughout June to 25 destinations, with plans to significantly increase the number of scheduled flights around the world, as international travel restrictions are lifted.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives and has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme. Measures include catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, arrival and ground transportation, among others.

Athens schedule, effective 24 June (all times local)

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency EY 91 Abu Dhabi 09:00 Athens 13:05 Boeing 787-9 Wed, Sat EY 90 Athens 15:55 Abu Dhabi 21:30 Boeing 787-9 Wed, Sat

Important note: As a precautionary measure, guests travelling on Etihad Airways flights are required to wear a face mask throughout their journey.