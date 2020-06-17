Boathouse Phuket –Buy Now, Stay Later

PHUKET, 17 June 2020: The Boathouse Phuket introduces flexible stays at various price levels, starting from THB3999 inclusive of taxes and service charge.

Take advantage of this room voucher deal, inclusive of daily breakfast and daily Food & Beverage Credit of THB 300 nett per room. Guests can book directly via the official website and take advantage of flexible travel date, available for stay from 1 July 2020 – 23 Dec 2021. Offer is valid from now till 30 June 2020.

Overlooking Kata Beach, The Boathouse Phuket promises intimate and personable service, in an exquisite and impeccable setting. The beachfront resort is about 80 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport.

The Boathouse Restaurant serves up classic Western and authentic Thai dishes, alongside some 600 wine labels from its award-winning cellar.

The hotel literally started as a house for fishing boats more than 30 years ago. Back then, the premises was shared by a popular beachfront restaurant, which counted renowned Thai architect Mom Tri as one of its most ardent fans. Mom Tri bought over the restaurant, grew its fame, started building rooms to accommodate his friends, and the rest, as they say, is history. The Boathouse was born.

Today, The Boathouse Phuket is the newest addition to HPL Hotels & Resorts’ The Boutique Collection, whose repertoire of hotels includes Casa del Mar in Langkawi, Casa del Rio in Melaka, and The Lakehouse in Cameron Highlands. Like these hotels, The Boathouse Phuket promises the same high level of luxury. Service is always personal yet unobtrusive; attention is paid to the finest detail to make every guest feel welcome; rooms and amenities are designed to provide a home away from home experience.

