Quarantine in India but airlines fly

NEW DELHI, 25 May 2020: India’s Karnataka state has introduced a seven-day mandatory quarantine on travellers who are visiting from other states.

States and territories specifically mentioned included the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Travellers are required to undergo seven days of quarantine in locations organised by the government, followed by seven days of home or hotel quarantine if they tested negative to Covid-19.

Earlier in May, India extended the nationwide lockdown to 31 May, after Covid-19 cases exceeded 90,000.

But after already seven weeks of lockdown schools, malls and other public places remain mostly closed, though rules have been relaxed in towns or districts with a low count of infections.

Large social gatherings and business meetings are still prohibited, but outside of containment zones where infection rates are high, other activities are now permitted.

Many Indian states said they are now ready to allow many businesses to restart.

Meanwhile, GoAir will resume some domestic flights from 1 June after civil aviation authorities confirmed flights could gradually resume from today, 25 May. SpiceJet said it would resume domestic flights to 41 destinations also today.