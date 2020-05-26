Vakkaru Maldives names new GM

MALE, Maldives, 26 May 2020: Vakkaru Maldives has announced the appointment of Iain McCormack as the new general manager.

With over 36 years in the hospitality business, he is no stranger to the Maldives after managing the world acclaimed Gili Lankanfushi and more recently Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi. He has also managed resorts in Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Bali.

Located on the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru Maldives is a 30-minute seaplane journey from Male International Airport. The property has 113 villas.