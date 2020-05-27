PAL schedules regional flights

MANILA, 27 May 2020: Philippine Airlines is planning to resume some regional flights during June as it phases in international services.

In ASEAN, PAL is one the first national airlines to announce it is resuming services to reboot tourism to the country. In contrast, destinations such as Indonesia and Thailand are struggling with plans to restart international flights in earnest.

From its home base in Manila, the first commercial service is scheduled 3 June to Singapore with three flights weekly and to Xiamen in China once a week.

Flights should resume 13 June to Jakarta, twice weekly, and to Kuala Lumpur once a week.

The airline plans to resume services to Ho Chi Minh City possibly by 17 June with a three-weekly service using an A321 aircraft.

Twice weekly flights resume 19 June to Hong Kong and Taipei Taoyuan.

To Japan, twice-weekly services resume 22 June to Osaka Kansai and Tokyo Haneda.

The airline’s planned service resumption on the route Cebu – Los Angeles has been postponed at least until 2 July.

(Source: Airlineroute)