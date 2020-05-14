FCM names GM China

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2020: FCM Travel Solutions has announced the appointment of Calvin Xie as general manager for China based in Shanghai.

He has been the CFO for FCM in North Asia since 2018, focusing on the long-term sustainability of FCM China’s business and improving its financial stability.

FCM Travel Solutions managing director Asia Bertrand Saillet said: “Calvin has excelled in a diverse array of leadership challenges since joining us in 2018. I’m thrilled at this new appointment and look forward to welcoming him into our Asia management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in integrating China within the regional and global framework to create a more sustainable outcome.”

“Even though China has seen the most progressive pace of development within our overall Asia strategy over the last few years, there is still tremendous untapped opportunities for managed travel. We might be treading on challenging times due to the pandemic… but the expansion of our activities in China will continue,” he added.

FCM Travel Solutions is one of the largest travel management companies in the world, and the flagship global business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group. Its network spans 97 countries, employing over 6000 staff.