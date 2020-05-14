Touch-free kiosks make travel safer

SEPANG, 14 May 2020: AirAsia will roll out contactless kiosks or Passenger Reconciliation System (PRS) as well as enhanced features on its mobile app to help ensure a smooth and safe travel experience.

The airline has set up contactless payment options, including Wave payments for AliPay and WeChat Pay at klia2 in Malaysia, which will include other airports gradually. Other options, such as BigPay and Touch N Go will also be available soon.

The contactless kiosks are available at all operating airports across Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Japan starting with guests making essential travel being able to print their boarding pass and baggage tag after checking-in online on airasia.com or through the mobile app. It ensures a full contactless check-in process doing away with the need to tap the kiosk screen or keyboard.

Another contactless travel procedure will be the Passenger Reconciliation System (PRS) which will be available at klia2, followed soon by other airports in Malaysia where AirAsia operates.

The PRS entails no boarding pass exchange between guests and AVSEC (aviation security) as guests only need to scan them instead. Furthermore, AirAsia has also digitised the boarding process by scanning all boarding passes at the boarding gate instead of collecting stubs of physical ones.

Contactless Kiosk at klia2

AirAsia’s mobile app will also see an enhancement later this month where guests can scan their passports using the app itself, creating a more streamlined user experience as well as a seamless and contactless self-check-in process. There are also plans to progressively add other features such as travel visa scanning capabilities in the near future.

AirAsia Group Chief Operations Officer Javed Malik said: “In addition to the existing strict safety measures on-ground, such as social distancing markers and ‘Allstars’ wearing personal protective equipment, we are pleased to introduce our updated contactless procedures to deliver a more secure, safe, efficient, and contactless experience for our guests across the region. The safety of our guests and Allstars is our utmost priority, and these additional enhancements demonstrate our continued commitment to keeping flying safe in the new normal environment for air travel.”

AirAsia has implemented several new safety measures for essential travel. For more information, visit here.