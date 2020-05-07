Carnival hits the pause button

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2020: Carnival Cruise Line has delayed resuming cruises for most of its fleet until 31 August.

Carnival said that any resumption of cruise operations was fully dependent on discussions with federal, state, local and international government officials.

“In our continued support of public health efforts, and return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations,” it said in the statement.

Meanwhile, P&O Cruises extends the pause for its scheduled cruises in Australia and New Zealand also until 31 August.

P&O Cruises’ president Sture Myrmell said: “Everyone at P&O looked forward to resuming cruise operations as soon as it was safe to do so but it was clear an extension to the pause was necessary while Australia and New Zealand continue to make progress in combating coronavirus.”

Both Australia and New Zealand have led the world in flattening the COVID-19 infection curve.

Australia

The extended pause in operations will affect sailings on Pacific Dawn scheduled to depart Brisbane 16 June 16 to 26 August 2020.

Pacific Explorer’s cruises from Sydney will pause between 24 June to 24 August 2020.

New Zealand

Pacific Aria’s scheduled cruises from Auckland will be postponed from 4 July to 23 August 2020.

Guests whose cruises have been impacted by the extended pause in operations are eligible for a full refund or a future cruise credit equal to the cost of their original cruise plus an onboard credit offer.

Travel agent commission will be fully protected for bookings paid in full as at 4 May, and those cancellations that occurred within the final payment date.

