Cam Ranh resort sells golf package

CAM RANH, Vietnam 2020: Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh has partnered with neighbour KN Golf Links golf course to offer golf packages until the end of November this year.

Perhaps golfers are more confident about travel than the rest of us, or the easing of lockdown measures in Vietnam is making Radisson Blu more optimistic on the return of international travel.

Vietnam’s hotels did not officially close through the crisis, and as measures eased on 22 April, domestic travel made a comeback. Flights between major cities and resorts are picking up more bookings, and there are limited flights to China, and possibly flights to South Korea and Japan will resume soon.

The 292 room Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh stands on an 18-km stretch of white sand on Vietnam’s south-central coast a seven-minute taxi ride away from Cam Ranh International Airport.

KN Golf Links on Long Beach Cam Ranh Bay opened in October 2019 featuring 27 holes on a stunning Links Course and garden-style nine-hole Oasis Course. It is just a five-minute drive from the resort.

The golf package that includes a night’s stay at the hotel with a round of golf costs VND 3,880,000 per person per night.

This offer includes the hotel stay, one tee off at the KN Golf Links per night of stay (18 holes), transfers, green fees, caddy fees and taxes.

The hotel provides a 60-minute massage for a four-night stay and longer, daily breakfast and free Wi-FI. There are other small extras thrown in. The package is valid for booking and stays until 30 November.