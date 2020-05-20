Melia Samui names sales chief

SAMUI ISLAND, Thailand, 20 May 2020: Five-star Meliá Koh Samui has named Phatsalawadee Pimpila as its director of sales and marketing.

The Thai hotelier joined the new 159-room and 41-suite resort from Kanda Residences, another five-star hotel situated on Samui island where she was director of sales.

Pimpila also previously worked as the managing and sales director for O-Pa Television, that she co-founded, to focus on travel and leisure television production.

She also undertook senior sales management roles for hotel Unico Sandara Cha-Am in Hua Hin.

Situated on the edge of Choeng Mon Beach, Meliá Koh Samui opened on 10 January just two weeks before the Covid-19 virus closed down travel from China. The property is now preparing for a relaunch.