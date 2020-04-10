Tighter measures apply to travel

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2020: As nations celebrate the annual Easter holiday, there is no let-up of travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

Here are the latest updates on travel advisories from governments and travel firms.

Singapore

Singapore will not allow entry or transit for any short-term visitors until further notice. If you’re a long-term resident of Singapore, expect strict health measures on arrival, including health declaration and 14 days of quarantine at a government facility.

Vietnam

The government has imposed a nationwide emergency quarantine. Strict social distancing rules apply. Residents and visitors must restrict movements to purchasing necessities or attending work in locations deemed essential. Some provinces have introduced additional restrictions and penalties for non-compliance will apply.

Japan

Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. Emergency measures may vary between regions and can change at short notice.

Macau

Departure options out of Macau are rapidly decreasing and may soon stop entirely. Macau has suspended bus and ferry services to Hong Kong, and significantly reduced commercial flights. If you’re in Macau and wish to leave, immediately assess your departure options, including potentially travelling now by car to the Hong Kong border. Further travel restrictions could come into effect at short notice.

Russia

Russia has closed all borders and banned all commercial and charter flights from entering or exiting Russia. If you’re in Russia, follow the advice of local authorities, make arrangements for an extended stay and minimise your risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Turkey

Turkey has suspended all international flights. Extremely limited options may still be available.

Germany

Authorities announced that effective 10 April, travellers arriving in Germany would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they show symptoms of Covid-19. Medical personnel, commuters, business travellers, travellers transiting to their country of permanent residence, technicians entering Germany for a short period of time and workers transporting goods and passengers are exempt.

Source: Government advisories