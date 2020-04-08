Singapore waives airport levy

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2020: Singapore is waiving an airport development levy on passengers who begin their trips at Changi Airport or connect with flights through the airport.

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport announced the passenger fee cut Monday confirming it would apply to airline tickets issued from 13 April to 31 March 2021.

The waiver was included as a support feature for the aviation industry in measures released by the government as part of the national Resilience Budget.

Currently, passengers beginning their trips from Changi Airport pay a rate of SGD10.80, while passengers starting their trips elsewhere but connecting to an onward flight through Changi Airport pay a rate of SGD3.

The levy was introduced 1 July 2018 to help fund airport developments, including the new Terminal 5 (T5), and related infrastructure at Changi East.