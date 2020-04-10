Expedia introduces medic rest rates

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2020: In a show of appreciation for healthcare professionals, who are fighting Covid-19, Expedia Group’s brands Hotels.com and Expedia are teaming up with hotel partners to provide rooms for medics.

The programmes offer substantially-discounted rates for healthcare professionals to self-isolate, rest, and recuperate.

This is part of the new Singapore Healthcare Heroes programme, introduced by Expedia Group, which offers special rate plans through participating hotel partners exclusively for healthcare professionals and will be available for booking starting 10 April.

Fourteen properties have joined in to support and assist Singapore healthcare professionals with their temporary accommodation needs.

“We understand the concerns of the healthcare professional. Health and safety should extend to their home… so we want to ensure they have a safe place to stay if they choose to distance themselves from their families,” said Expedia Group senior director for government and corporate affairs Asia, Ang Choo Pin. “During these trying times, our brands, Expedia and Hotels.com, are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community and industry. The Singapore Healthcare Heroes Programme reflects Expedia Group’s ongoing commitment towards supporting our hotel industry partners while supporting the frontline healthcare professionals battling against COVID-19.”

The Singapore Healthcare Heroes Programme extends to all COVID-19 facing healthcare professionals who are employees of hospitals, clinics, home care facilities, emergency medical services and ambulance services, as well as the Ministry of Health.

These special self-book rates will be available for check-in dates up to and including 31 May 2020. A valid proof of employment with photo identification and booking confirmation will be required at check-in as part of the verification to qualify for the special rate plan at the participating hotels. The participating hotel partners will also implement dedicated arrangements for healthcare professionals to not only enforce safe social distancing but also ensure minimised contact with other hotel guests.

Expedia Group continues to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and hopes to grow the Singapore Healthcare Heroes Programme.

How to book the Singapore Healthcare Heroes Programme on Expedia and Hotels.com

Healthcare professionals can search for any of the participating hotels on www.expedia.com.sg or sg.hotels.com Choose the preferred dates for the stay to view room availability. Select “reserve” on the room plan that has been categorised under the “Singapore Healthcare Heroes” Programme. A credit card is required to secure the booking. Payment will only be collected upon checking in at the hotel. Once the booking is completed, a confirmation will be provided to the specified email account. Healthcare professionals are to provide a valid proof of employment with photo identification and quote the Expedia or Hotels.com booking confirmation number for verification purposes during the check-in process.