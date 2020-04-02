Compete for a PATA award

BANGKOK, 2 April 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association has opened its 2020 Pata Gold Awards for submissions with several new categories.

Submissions must be filed with the association on or before 14 May. The PATA Gold Awards Dinner and Presentation will take place during PATA Travel Mart 2020.

Sponsored by the Macau Government Tourism Office for the 25th consecutive year, the PATA Gold Awards sets industry standards for excellence and innovation.

This year several new categories are open for submissions such as Climate Change Initiative, Tourism for All, and Youth Empowerment Initiative.

Judged by an international panel of experts, the Gold Awards recognise exceptional achievement in three broad categories with 23 Gold Awards and three Grand Title Winners on offer.

The three categories:

Marketing (14 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner);

Sustainability (8 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner);

Human Capital Development (one Gold Award and one Grand Title Winner).

For more details visit www.PATA.org/goldawards.