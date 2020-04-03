Avani names GMs for Asia properties

BANGKOK, 3 April 2020: Avani Hotels & Resorts announced this week five key appointments at new hotels in Thailand, Indonesia and the Maldives that are due to be fully operational later this year.

In South Thailand Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort and Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort, Thailand will be managed by Farah Jaber as cluster general manager.

Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort completed the renovation of 178 rooms last January 2020 and Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort with 87 rooms on Klong Dao Beach is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Also in South Thailand, the 328-room Avani+ Khao Lak Resort scheduled to open in November this year named Stephan Moonen as general manager and Karun Cornell as director of sales & marketing.

In the Maldives, the 200-room Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, due to open in late 2021, on the Maldives’ Baa Atoll named Marlon Abeyakoon as general manager for the property.

The 16-villa Avani Seminyak Bali Resort, Indonesia, due to be officially rebranded later this year as an Avani resort, named Made Subrata as the new general manager.

Owned by Minor Group, the Avani brand currently operates 30 hotels and resorts in 17 countries. The brand recently debuted in Australia, New Zealand, and Laos.

Avani currently has 15 new hotels in the pipeline, including a recent signing in Kota Kinabalu, Dubai, and a second Avani in Busan.