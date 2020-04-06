A light to spark hope and solidarity

PENANG, 6 April 2020: Hard Rock Hotel Penang has amplified a statement of hope by lighting some of its vacant rooms to help shine a light of hope and spark global unity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to some engineering ingenuity, a giant heart and the country abbreviation for Malaysia (MY) the symbol “❤MY” was illuminated across the façade of their iconic property’s walls on the evening of 31 March 2020.

The light display was part of its initiative to show heartfelt appreciation to the first responders and medical professionals to keep the wheels of humanity moving.

“Last night, our windows were lit up to instil hope to the local community that have been affected by COVID-19 and to raise the spirits of our devoted front-liners who are fighting this battle. Their ongoing commitment to the health and safety of the local residents is indeed evidence of great leadership to the world,” said John Primmer, the general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Penang. “We would also like to dedicate this glowing light display to show solidarity and continuous support to our employees and travel trade partners as we unite and combat the coronavirus pandemic. Although our doors are currently closed, our hearts remain open with our motto ‘Love All, Serve All’”

During this unprecedented time when most nations including Malaysia have announced lockdowns and self-isolation regulations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the team at Hard Rock Hotel Penang is confident that the hospitality and travel industry will soon bounce back stronger than before.

The hotel’s team is playing its part in self-isolating at home during the hotel’s temporary suspension of operations and encourages all Malaysians to do the same.

About Hard Rock Hotel Penang

Located at the famous Batu Ferringhi Beach in Penang, Hard Rock Hotel Penang is a trendy hotel that sets itself apart from the conventional beach resort; blending rich music culture, contemporary design, and family-friendly facilities.

The hotel boasts 250-rooms and suites, most of which feature beach frontage. Hard Rock Hotel Penang features the largest free-form pool in Penang. With a large play area, the pool is a hit with children.

More information at: bit.ly/HRHPG-TTRWeekly