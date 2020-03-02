Hard Rock stays longer for less

PATTAYA, 2 March 2020: Stay longer and enjoy greater savings at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.

The latest deal offers a minimum of five nights at 30% off with the Stay Longer Save Hard room package.

The deal gives you a music-themed room, and daily breakfast for two persons, free laundry and discount at Hard Rock Café Pattaya, Rock Spa are just some of the perks.

Rates from THB12,490 per room for a five-night stay, and includes:

• Daily buffet breakfast for two persons.

• Complimentary four pieces of laundry service per day basis.

• Free WiFi throughout your stay.

• 10% off on food and beverage at all F&B outlets (except room service and minibar).

• 10% off on food at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya.

• 10% off on treatment at Rock Spa.

• 10% off on merchandise at Rock Shop.

Take advantage of this deal and make the most of all that Pattaya has to offer. Find out more athttp://bit.ly/stay-save-HRHP-TTRWeekly

The article you may like ‘8 Activities in Pattaya That Will Change Your Perspective’ athttp://bit.ly/2activities-Pattaya-TTRWeekly