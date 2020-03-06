First Centara ‘Reserve’ opens in Samui

BANGKOK, 6 March 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to discover a luxury hospitality experience with the launch of Centara Reserve, a luxury hotel concept dedicated to creating personal moments and memories in iconic destinations.

“Reserve signifies something that is rare and precious, an experience or impression to be retained and treasured forever,” the group stated in its launch presentation. “ The curated collection of Centara Reserve hotels and resorts will evoke and inspire stories old and new, enabling guests to make memories and savour new sensations, inspired by their surroundings and the spirit of their destination. Contemporary style meets classical elegance, capturing an ambience in which enchanting moments are created in sublime settings around the world.”

When it opens at the end of this year, Centara Reserve Samui will become the first member of the Reserve collection. Formerly known as Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, this refined retreat has been completely reimagined, integrating its colonial design with creative flair – a transformation overseen by AvroKO, famed for projects at acclaimed hotels such as 1 Hotel Central Park in New York, The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and The Temple House in Chengdu, China.

Opening at the end of 2020, Centara Reserve Samui will comprise 184 luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas. Each accommodation will fuse international and Thai-inspired elements, exclusive amenities, private balconies and terraces, and the suites and villas will be attended by “Reserve Hosts”, Centara’s unique take on butler service.

Guests are invited to enjoy one-of-a-kind dining and social experiences, including an innovative gin bar featuring over 100 different varieties and craft labels; a destination restaurant serving modern, seasonal cuisine with stunning interiors and private dining experience; a stylish mozzarella bar offering international fare and celebrating all things mozzarella; and a fresh beach club concept which is expected to become a new island hotspot, featuring line-caught local seafood, crafted cocktails and a cultured wine list. Dining, cultural and local artisanal tours and workshops will be available to immerse guests in the destination, whilst for luxurious levels of pampering, the resort will be home to the world’s first Cenvaree Reserve Spa.

Leading Centara Reserve Samui is the resort’s newly appointed general manager, Patrick Moukarzel. A graduate of the prestigious Lycée Hôtelier Toulouse in France, he is well-versed in the management of luxury resorts, including The Chedi Chiang Mai in Thailand and Soneva Jani in the Maldives. He joins Centara from Al Bait Sharjah, a GHM Hotel and member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) in the UAE.

“It gives us great pleasure to unveil Centara Reserve, our luxury brand,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat. “We understand that travelling is a deeply personal experience – one that unfolds in many surprising and unexpected ways. Centara Reserve will deliver inspirational design, intuitive hospitality, unique facilities and brand-new experiences that allow guests to pen their own narrative, always enriched by the cultural heritage of their destination. We look forward to welcoming our guests to Centara Reserve Samui later this year.”

Centara will introduce an additional two properties, in equally desirable destinations, to the Centara Reserve collection before the end of the year. It is the group’s sixth brand, complementing five other industry-leading labels including Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI, and giving guests a complete range of options, from city hotels and large-scale landmarks to rural retreats and beach resorts.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 75 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE.

Over the next five years, Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit