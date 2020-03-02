Centara to manage Hua Hin Pearl

BANGKOK, 2 March 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, and Hua Hin Pearl Resort Company Limited announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin.

Senior executives from the two companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony held yesterday at Centara’s flagship Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Hua Hin Pearl, the owner of the property which is owned by a major shareholder of KTIS Group, a leading Thailand-based sugar company, acquired the former Beach Garden Hotel and carried out a complete floor-to-ceiling, property-wide renovation.

“We are delighted to be working with Hua Hin Pearl on the first Centara property in Cha-Am”, said Centara’s CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat. “They have tremendous experience in the market and have done a superb job on the property’s renovation and upgrading.”

“I am pleased to be working with the Centara team on the launch and long-term management of the resort,” added Hua Hin Pearl executive committee chairman Parphan Siriviriyakul: “The Centara brand gives a project tremendous visibility and credibility, and I am confident that the management team’s experience will drive the future success of the resort.”

Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is an elegant 190-key midscale hotel located right on the Cha-Am beachfront along the shores of the Gulf of Thailand. The renovation comprised a significant upgrade to all accommodation and facilities, including the creation of pool access units, development of a new restaurant and beach bar venue, and upgraded swimming pool facilities.

In addition to the newly built restaurant and beach bar, the resort’s dining options include an all-day dining venue. Extensive recreational facilities feature two swimming pools with separated children’s pool, a Kids’ Club which provides supervised games and activities for children and teens, as well as a full-service spa – Cense by Spa Cenvaree and fitness centre. The resort is also equipped with three meeting rooms with a total capacity of 300.

The coastal community of Cha-Am is located within a three-hour drive from Bangkok and a short 30-minutes transfer by car from Hua Hin, home to the iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Hua Hin was Thailand’s first beach destination, and the area has retained its authentic Thai ambience, attracting both Thai and international visitors.

Hua Hin has enjoyed consistent growth in recent years, and the recent expansion of its airport led to the 2018 launch of the first scheduled commercial service, which offers flights to and from Kuala Lumpur 3 days a week. The increased air links, as well as the area’s extensive recreational attractions, are expected to sustain Hua Hin’s upward growth trend over the long term. Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is scheduled to open in April 2020.

