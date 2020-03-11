Cebu Pacific eases rebook rules

SINGAPORE, 11 March 2020: Cebu Pacific is easing its rules on flight change fees for its passengers, in response to the Philippine government’s updates on the Covid-19 outbreak.

The airline is now allowing passengers who book domestic or international travel up to 31 March to rebook their flights for free. A fare difference may apply.

The fee waiver for rebooking flights is available for passengers who call the hotline at +65-315-80808 [0700 to 2200 daily (Philippines local time). Or they can visit http://bit.ly/CEBcontactus for other contact centres.

Effective today, 11 March, they can also make the changes through the “Manage Booking” portal on the Cebu Pacific website https://book.cebupacificair.com/Manage/Retrieve).

Passengers who are booking new flights before or on 31 March 2020 (regardless of travel dates and routes) are eligible for the CEB Flexi for free.

CEB Flexi enables travellers to rebook their flights up to two times, and up to two hours before departure. Fare difference may apply.

During the booking process, select the “CEB Flexi” add-on. They may use CEB Flexi to rebook their flights through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight).

Cebu Pacific has now temporarily suspended flights between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong, Macau, and earlier in the month, South Korea. In total, 19 routes have been suspended.

Passengers who are affected by these flight cancellations can choose to get a full refund on their bookings, or they can rebook their flights at no additional cost, or store value in a travel fund, as a credit that they can redeem later.