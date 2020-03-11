Nancy Shukri leads Malaysia’s tourism

KUCHING, 11 March 2020: Batang Sadong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has been named Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In a statement quoted by the national news agency Bernama, she thanked the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for their trust.

“To my constituents in Batang Sadong, I am still the same Nancy Shukri you know and will continue to serve you in my capacity as the Member of Parliament of Batang Sadong,” she said in the statement.

With the appointment, she said that she was committed to coming up with effective solutions and long term economic measures to manage the nation’s tourism, which faces an unprecedented challenge battling the Covid-19 virus.

“I believe our economy is resilient enough to face these challenges and with this new Cabinet line-up, we shall take advantage of all opportunities available to persevere through this crisis,” she added.

(Source: Bernama)