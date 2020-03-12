Carnival hits back at US advisory

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2020: Carnival Corporation, one of the largest cruise operators, worldwide, hit back at a US travel advisory earlier this week.

The US state department advised against cruise travel claiming a heightened risk of contracting the Covid-19.

Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Carnival Cruise Line, released the following response:

“Our brands have enhanced their health screening protocols, which includes thermal scans, temperature checks as well as other actions, both prior to boarding and onboard our ships.

We are currently in discussions with the CDC, the World Health Organisation and other health officials on an aggressive industry-wide response plan.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority, and cruising remains one of the most attractive vacation options available.

Even though advisories are in place, the company says, they are open for business.”

Once governments issue travel advisory on a destination or in this case cruises, travel insurance cover disappears, leaving travellers exposed to cancellation costs or medical expenses.

Carnival Cruise Line has since updated screening protocols and enhanced measures for the health and well-being of its passengers and crew.

Measures include enhanced screening procedures for passengers who have travelled to certain restricted countries, taking all passengers crew temperatures prior to embarkation and rigorous sanitizing procedures at cruise terminals and ships.

The CDC identified what it called an increased risk of contracting the Covid-19 infection on cruise ships.

“CDC notes that older adults and travellers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships,” the US State Department stated.