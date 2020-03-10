Capital Kempinski names MD

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2020: Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore names Matthias Al-Amiry as managing director and regional vice president Southeast Asia.

He takes over the dual role managing the five-star luxury hotel at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore and overseeing Kempinski’s properties in Southeast Asia.

The group has properties in Bangkok, Jakarta and Bali as well as planning a hotel and residences in Kuala Lumpur.

He most recently held the position of managing director of Kempinski’s flagship property, the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

Commenting on the latest appointment, he said: “I am very much looking forward to my new role as managing director of The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.”

Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is located in the city’s civic and cultural district in the iconic Capitol Building and Stamford House that has been restored to unveil the 155-room Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Kempinski has a portfolio of 77 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.