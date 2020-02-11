Vietjet expands flights to Mumbai

SINGAPORE, 11 February 2020: Vietjet has opened three new direct routes connecting Vietnam’s three largest hubs, Danang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi and Mumbai in India.

The Danang – New Delhi and Hanoi – Mumbai routes will commence 14 May with five flights and three flights per week respectively. The Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will operate four weekly flights from 15 May.

“We are excited to continue connecting Vietnam destinations to the market of over 1.2 billion population in India after receiving positive feedback regarding our previous two direct flights that linked both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with New Delhi,” said Vietjet vice president Nguyen Thanh Son.

“With just over five hours of flight time per leg, Vietjet’s newest routes between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries. The expansion of Vietjet’s flight network into India also reaffirms the airline’s ongoing commitment to help flyers save on cost and time. Passengers can enjoy flying on our new and modern aircraft and taking transit flights to famous destinations across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and many other countries, thanks to Vietjet’s extensive flight network in the Asia Pacific region”, he added.

Located in central Vietnam, Danang possesses not only beautiful beaches but also world-famous tourist attractions, such as the Golden Bridge, Ba Na Hills and Dragon Bridge.

The city also serves as a gateway to many of the country’s famous heritage sites, including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue city, the world’s biggest cave Son Doong and many other fascinating destinations. Meanwhile, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are Vietnam’s two largest political, financial, economic and cultural hubs, offering tourists a heady mix of historical sites, cultural activities, incredible shopping options, cosmopolitan dining as well as amazing street food.

In recent years, India has emerged into one of Asia’s most exciting and attractive destinations thanks to numerous and diverse cultural, religious, culinary and tourist attractions. Besides New Delhi, Mumbai serves as one of India’s key financial and economic centres. India is also a captivating land with many treasures of cultural heritage, colourful festivals and historic religious sites.

With all three routes launching operations in May 2020, Vietjet will have five direct connections between the two countries. The airline currently operates the HCMC/Hanoi – New Delhi services with four weekly flights and three weekly flights respectively.