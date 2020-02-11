Aeroflot to fly direct to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 11 February 2020: Changi Airport Group confirmed at the weekend a new nonstop service between Singapore and Moscow.

Aeroflot plans to launch nonstop services between Singapore and Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport from 25 October making it the first direct link between the airport and the Singapore hub.*

Aeroflot, a first-timer at Changi, will operate the five-weekly service using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the latest addition to its long-haul fleet.

Offering 316 seats in a three-class configuration, the airline will also launch brand-new cabin products on its A350, with 28 business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

From its base in Moscow, Aeroflot provides connections to more than 30 cities in western Russia, expanding the range of onward destinations that will be available to passengers from Singapore.

Changi Airport Group’s managing director for air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said: “ Together with Singapore Tourism Board and trade partners, CAG has been promoting travel from Russia to Singapore and the region. The introduction of this service will provide additional seat capacity between both countries, boosting opportunities for business, leisure and MICE travel.”

Aeroflot’s deputy general director for commerce and finance, Andrey Chikhanchin said: “Aeroflot is constantly expanding the geography of international flights, providing more opportunities for travellers. Adding to our fleet modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft, the А350-900 allows us to strengthen our competitive advantages.”

* Singapore Airlines has a five weekly service from Singapore to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

(Source: Changi Airport)