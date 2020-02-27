Thai Smile connects with Star

BANGKOK, 27 February 2020: Star Alliance welcomed THAI Smile Airways as a Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Wednesday, at an official ceremony held in Bangkok.

THAI Smile became the second Connecting Partner of Star Alliance. The Connecting Partner Model was first introduced in May 2017, allowing airlines to connect to the Star Alliance network without becoming a full member airline. This collaboration is the first of its kind in Thailand.

THAI Smile offers more than 396 weekly flights to 32 destinations in nine countries and regions. As a Connecting Partner, the airline will extend the Star Alliance network by 10 new destinations.

With immediate effect, passengers travelling on any itinerary, which includes a transfer between certain Star Alliance member airlines and THAI Smile on a single booking, will enjoy baggage through check-in.

In addition, customers who hold Star Alliance Silver and Gold status in any Star Alliance member airline’s frequent flyer programme will enjoy extra privileges.

Currently, such privileges are available on eligible connections between THAI Smile Airways and Austrian, Lufthansa, SWISS, and THAI Airways International.

Star Alliance CEO, Jeffrey Goh said: “Our Connecting Partner model was introduced three years ago to offer airlines an attractive way to connect to our global alliance network without requiring full membership, and we are continuing to expand the model to provide customers with more travel options. I am pleased to welcome THAI Smile Airways today as a Star Alliance Connecting Partner, from which customers will benefit through greater connectivity and enhanced services in Asia.”

THAI Smile Airways CEO Charita Leelayudth said: “ “We are committed to delivering…seamless connections to our parent company Thai Airways International, a Star Alliance member. Our focus remains on strengthening THAI’s route network for the highest cost-efficiency and competitiveness.”